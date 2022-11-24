Emilia Bassano raised her voice 400 years ago. The world didn't listen then but are they listening now? Who was Emilia, you ask? Was she the Dark Lady of Shakespeare's sonnets? What happened to her own poems? And why was her story erased from history? In Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new play, Emilia and her sisters call out to us across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter, and song. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Thursday to December 3 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.