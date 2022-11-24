The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's happening in Canberra's arts scene this week, from November 26, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
November 24 2022 - 12:00pm
War on 2022 heads to Canberra this week. Picture supplied

War on 2022 Live

Some of the biggest names in Australian satire are coming to take you through the flat-out frightening year since 2021. Charles Firth (The Chaser co-founder and Chaser Digital director), James Schloeffel (The Shovel founder) and Mark Humphries (who does satirical sketches on ABC's 7.30) are joined for the first time by award-winning comedian Gabbi Bolt. Canberra Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

