Some of the biggest names in Australian satire are coming to take you through the flat-out frightening year since 2021. Charles Firth (The Chaser co-founder and Chaser Digital director), James Schloeffel (The Shovel founder) and Mark Humphries (who does satirical sketches on ABC's 7.30) are joined for the first time by award-winning comedian Gabbi Bolt. Canberra Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The indelible Lisa Richards is launching her eighth album, Waiting To Fly, at the Street Theatre with a rare ensemble performance. Richards has been called a "songwriter's songwriter" by jazz guitarist Mitch Watkins (long-time guitarist on Leonard Cohen's world tours). Waiting to Fly was conceived and born out of repeated lockdowns and isolation. Partly funded by an ArtsACT Home Front grant, Richards used the time to learn to record and produce in her home studio. Saturday, 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
Canberra Rep presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of the Jane Austen novel that follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters shortly after their father's sudden death. Set in gossipy 18-century England, the story asks: when reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart? Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), various dates until December 3. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Award-winning entertainer Milko Foucault-Larche has joined forces with Parisian-born Corinne Andrew to create this new French International Cabaret celebrating the essence of French popular music. With his command of the French language, Foucault-Larche has emerged in recent years as an active ambassador of French popular music in Australia. Andrew has been representing the French sounds of classic love songs around the world. The Street Theatre, Sunday, 4pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
The Australian Rugby Choir (ARC) presents its World In Union Annual Concert 2022. It will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary songs from its wide repertoire including many that have become favourites of supporters and audiences. It's on Saturday at 2pm at the Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B). See: theq.net.au.
The all-singing, all-dancing, family-friendly treat A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland heads to Queanbeyan this weekend. It sees two star-crossed lovers twirling beneath the mistletoe, while award-winning Irish musicians complement Irish dancers to deliver an exciting mix of traditional tunes, heartfelt ballads, carols and red-hot rhythms in a night of entertainment. Sunday, 7.30pm at the Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B). See: theq.net.au.
Emilia Bassano raised her voice 400 years ago. The world didn't listen then but are they listening now? Who was Emilia, you ask? Was she the Dark Lady of Shakespeare's sonnets? What happened to her own poems? And why was her story erased from history? In Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new play, Emilia and her sisters call out to us across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter, and song. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Thursday to December 3 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase will feature some of the festival's hottest acts live on stage for two hours of hard-hitting laughter. Suitable for audiences 15+. Friday, December 2 at 8pm at the Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall (the B). See: theq.net.au.
M16 Artspace is opening four new exhibitions on Friday. Gallery 1 hosts the 2022 Drawing Prize, which has been a staple in M16 Artspace's exhibition calendar since 2006. Gallery 2 has the Young Drawers Prize 2022, which features work from kindy to Year 12. Gallery 3 hosts the Studio 22 - Emerging Artist Support Scheme exhibition, with work from this year's residents Rosie Armstrong and Lucy Chetcuti. Meanwhile in the Chutespace is Lani Shea-An's exhibition, the intersection of us and them. Exhibitions run until December 16.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
