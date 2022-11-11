Tips to stay safe while you're swimming

With so many swimming spots across the country about to get busy, it's important to remember that enjoying the water isn't without risks.
The 2022 Royal Lifesaving National Drowning Report revealed an increase of 15 per cent in drownings across the past 12 months. Therefore, safety skills in the water are essential to ensuring peace of mind during the summer holidays.
Mother of two and executive manager of Australian swimming school Kingswim, Katie Adams, recommended parents aid their children to feel safe and comfortable in the water during the holidays by helping them work towards current swimming goals outside any structured lessons.
"We love seeing our little swimmers achieve their swimming goals, including how to enter and exit the water properly and how to stay calm in a sticky situation," Adams said.
Active supervision of children in and around the water is critical whether you're watching from the pool deck, a river bank, or on the sand.
Further support your children by being in the water with them - this provides additional learning opportunities and helps create wonderful memories.
"We love hearing stories from parents and children at the end of summer saying they've nailed a particular skill they've been working on, like floating on their back or treading water," Adams said, who has sound advice to prepare kids for safety in the water.
