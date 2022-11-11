Tips to stay safe while you're swimming

Watch your child during their swimming lesson, consider what the teacher is instructing and mimic this when swimming with your child.

Enrolling in a few swimming lessons or an intensive swim program can be a great opportunity for kids to brush up on essential survival and safety skills before your next beach or poolside holiday.

If you're enjoying a day at the pool, take your child for a walk around the water to explain the safety rules, where they can swim to before it gets too deep, and where to enter and exit the water feet first safely.

Ensure pool fencing is secure and compliant, all pool toys and tripping hazards are removed from the space and keep any distractions at bay.

Ensure children never play breath-holding games, as they risk passing out under the water.

Rips aren't just at the beach - if you're heading to a lake, river, or ocean, it's important to swim in designated areas, noting any potential rips.

Young children or inexperienced swimmers should wear an approved life jacket in and around the water; however, a life jacket or other floatation device is not an excuse to ignore other safety guidelines.

When you're at the beach, swim between the flags, and stay sun safe with plenty of shade and sunscreen.