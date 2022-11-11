It's hard to imagine a funny book about palliative care - but We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman is exactly that. Set in rural Massachusetts, most of the action takes place in a hospice. The narrator, Ashley, is a 45-year old woman, and her best friend since childhood is dying of ovarian cancer.
The book opens with the scene when it becomes clear that no further treatment is possible. Edi and Ash (and Edi's family: husband Jude and brother Jonah) decide Edi should move from her home in New York City, to a hospice in Ash's small hometown.
From this point until the inevitable end, the narrative deals with Edi's declining health and mental state. Ash says: "You hear all the time about people dying of cancer (...) it's not actually an abstraction that kills anybody". Instead, the novel depicts - directly but compassionately - what will actually kill Edi: "What will kill her, ultimately, is (spoiler alert) bowel obstruction and malabsorption, catastrophic electrolyte imbalance and then kidney or liver failure".
Given these brute facts, I initially found Ash's relentless joking and funniness a bit jarring. But it didn't take long until I was absorbed in the rhythm of it, and by the end I could feel the wisdom in Newman's blend of light and dark.
In addition to the humour, Ash's coping strategies include her loving (often gushingly so) connection with her two grown daughters; her charming, unpredictable relationship with her ex-husband; and a surprisingly active (possibly compulsive) sex life.
Ash's relationships outside the hospice also support the narrative arc of the novel. We always know what will happen at the end; the question is how we get there.
The hospice scenes are perfectly balanced by scenes from Ash's home life, as well as by what is essentially "backstory": memories, narrated by Ash or emerging in dialogue with Edi, from their lifetime of shared history.
One of the many "impossible things" the novel explores is what happens to this "backstory", when one of the characters in a duo is dying. Perhaps all those memories can be preserved in a novel?
The answer, unfortunately, is no. But in this novel, enough of Edi and Ash's shared memories are captured that you understand what the sum of them mean - both to the one who is dying, and to the one who is left.
"I have the feeling you'd have," Ash says, "if there were a vault with all your jewels in it, everything precious, only the person with the combination to the lock was hanging on to a penthouse ledge by a fingertip." Whether that metaphor works for you or not, read this novel. You'll cry, you'll laugh, and by the last page you'll know how it feels.
