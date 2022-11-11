The Canberra Times
We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman review - This is a surprisingly funny and poignant novel about death

By Hanne Melgard Watkins
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:17am, first published November 11 2022 - 4:07pm
  • We All Want Impossible Things, by Catherine Newman. Doubleday, $32.99.

It's hard to imagine a funny book about palliative care - but We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman is exactly that. Set in rural Massachusetts, most of the action takes place in a hospice. The narrator, Ashley, is a 45-year old woman, and her best friend since childhood is dying of ovarian cancer.

