Knowingly or not, every female war correspondent works in the shadow cast by Martha Gellhorn. Gellhorn was smart, sharp, wise, curious, passionate and brave, surely six adjectives any journalist reporting from a warzone would want incorporated into her resume.
Any of that correspondent's dispatches (but especially those from pre-war Czechoslovakia) still set the bar for excellence in war reporting. Lee Miller and Oriana Fallaci, like Marie Colvin and Clare Hollingworth, managed to jump that bar.
Among the successors to those heroes are many distinguished Australian women; 29 stories by and about them are collated in this volume. Roberts and Watson previously collaborated on a most useful set of essays about Australian reporters in China (The Beijing Bureau). Here the editors are similarly engaged, respectful and thorough. Their foreword reminds readers of the stakes involved for journalists, noting that 14 reporters were killed during the first six weeks of the Ukraine war.
That foreword sketches the escape by female journalists from exploring only "women's issues" or filing on "the woman's angle". The ABC's first woman correspondent, Helene Chung, was refused a traineeship on the basis that would be wasted on a woman. Roberts and Watson emphasise the value of empathy and compassion in reporting, going so far as to claim that "soft stories are now the big stories". A counter-view might assert that soft, human interest stories distract from tough analysis or unduly promote the opinions of random witnesses prepared to talk to a camera.
Through Her Eyes starts back-to-front chronologically, including a couple of pieces on the war in Ukraine, by Barbara Miller and about Kate Geraghty. They are followed by Monica Attard 's reminiscences about her term as ABC bureau chief in Moscow (1989-95), perhaps the best essay if measured by its joy in the craft of journalism and its exuberant recollections of "three days of heartache, confusion, mayhem, destruction, defiance, resilience and hope".
Other contributors were not lucky enough to observe a failed putsch in Moscow, but their accounts gather together much the same medley of emotions. This book is full of terrific stories, some about terrible events, others about human bonding and caring in adversity. The kaleidoscopic range is remarkable, extending from Hiroshima to Pakistan, then on to Syria, Gaza, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Beirut, Delhi, Jerusalem, central Africa, Liberia, China, Malaysia, Manila and then New Caledonia.
Cate Cadell is exceptional in her descriptions of a sleepy village in Henan's Jia County. The most compelling essays, though, is a valedictory on Margaret Jones, ranging from the Press Club in Washington to the trans-Siberian railway. She deserved no less.
