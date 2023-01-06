That foreword sketches the escape by female journalists from exploring only "women's issues" or filing on "the woman's angle". The ABC's first woman correspondent, Helene Chung, was refused a traineeship on the basis that would be wasted on a woman. Roberts and Watson emphasise the value of empathy and compassion in reporting, going so far as to claim that "soft stories are now the big stories". A counter-view might assert that soft, human interest stories distract from tough analysis or unduly promote the opinions of random witnesses prepared to talk to a camera.