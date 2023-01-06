The Canberra Times
Review

Through Her Eyes edited by Melissa Roberts and Trevor Watson review - This is a remarkable collection of dispatches from female war correspondents

By Mark Thomas
January 7 2023 - 12:00am
  • Through Her Eyes, edited by Melissa Roberts and Trevor Watson. Griffin, $34.99.

Knowingly or not, every female war correspondent works in the shadow cast by Martha Gellhorn. Gellhorn was smart, sharp, wise, curious, passionate and brave, surely six adjectives any journalist reporting from a warzone would want incorporated into her resume.

