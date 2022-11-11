The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders boss Don Furner calls for consideration of brief NRL careers in CBA talks

David Polkinghorne
David Polkinghorne
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:44pm, first published 4:30pm
Raiders boss Don Furner says people should consider the brevity of NRL playing careers before judging their wage demands too harshly. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner says critics should consider the brevity of NRL players' careers before judging their pay demands.

David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

