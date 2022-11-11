The Canberra Times
Dr Michelle Graham named WICked Woman of the Year at Canberra's Women in ICT awards

By Staff Reporters
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
Michelle Graham from Home Affairs was the big winner on the night.

Canberra women working in the male-dominated technology sector were lauded on Friday night at the Women in ICT awards.

