The head of Major Projects Canberra has resigned to take a new job interstate, only a week after he stepped down from his position on the Canberra Racing Club board over a "perceived conflict of interest".
Duncan Edghill will leave the ACT's public service early next year.
In an email seen by The Canberra Times, Mr Edghill emailed his colleagues to inform them he would be leaving.
"I'm writing to inform you that I've accepted a job interstate and so will be finished my time with the ACT public service. My last day will be January 31," he said in the email.
"My decision is one I've made with my family and my family's future in mind as we embark upon the next stage in our family life.
"It is of course with some melancholy that I've made this decision but I'm also looking forward to my next challenge."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Mr Edghill stepped down as treasurer from the Canberra Racing Club just days after proposals for the redevelopment of Thoroughbred Park were unveiled.
One of the options courted controversy as it did not include the racecourse. However, Chief Minister Andrew Barr clarified that option would only be considered if it was agreed to by Thoroughbred Park.
Thoroughbred Park has planned to redevelop the land around the race track with a mixture of residential and commercial buildings.
Mr Edghill resigned from the Canberra Racing Club citing a "perceived conflict of interest".
However, both the racing club and Major Projects Canberra last year said all necessary conflicts of interest had been declared and ticked off through an independent review.
Mr Edghill has headed Major Projects Canberra since it was established in 2019. Prior to that, he was the deputy director-general of Transport Canberra and led the development of the first stage of light rail.
He has been with the territory's public service for the past eight years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.