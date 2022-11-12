The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Roadworthy cars require 'carworthy' roads, not pothole plague

By Sunday Canberra Times
November 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large pothole in Kingston. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

If you've driven on Canberra's roads lately, you'll probably have seen them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.