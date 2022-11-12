The Canberra Times
ACT Court of Appeal dismisses prosecution appeal against rapist's suspended jail sentence

By Blake Foden
November 13 2022 - 5:30am
A rapist who expressed a desire to blow up a courtroom has again avoided time behind bars after three judges found the decision to suspend his jail sentence was, while "undeniably lenient", not erroneous.

