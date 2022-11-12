The ACT government has released new designs for upgraded playgrounds in Gordon, Aranda, Ngunnawal and Chisholm, which are expected to open next year.
The playgrounds were designed with almost one thousand pieces of individual feedback from the community.
Gordon's playground will feature a new climbing structure and slide, a new nature play area including boulder scramble slope, seating and new basketball backboards and artwork.
In Aranda, the playground will have a new shade sail, junior fort, nature play area, toddler area, fitness station and shelter with picnic table.
Ngunnawal will also get a new shade sail, swings including accessible and toddler seating options, shelter with picnic tables, a new fence and gates, and a nature play area.
Chisholm's playground will receive a new accessible swing, toddler play area, climbing, balance and nature play, covered seating including picnic tables, upgrades to basketball hoops with hardstand area and a concrete path with animal imprints.
All the playground upgrades are themed with reference to First Nation's culture and will feature Indigenous art works.
"We're building the infrastructure our growing city needs by investing in facilities Canberrans have told us they would like to see in their suburb," said minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel.
"With preliminary designs now released for playgrounds in Gordon, Aranda, Ngunnawal, and Chisholm, we're well underway to delivering better playgrounds across Canberra next year.
Minister Steel said the upgrades were part of "the biggest package of suburban infrastructure upgrades in Canberra's history".
Updates on upgrades to playgrounds in Lyons and Kaleen will also be announced next year.
"These six upgraded playgrounds will ensure that there's something for everyone and will cater to a wide range of abilities and ages," minister Steel said.
Consultation on the upgrades closes in December. For more information or to have your say, please visit: yoursay.act.gov.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
