Boomers punch ticket to FIBA World Cup

By Fraser Barton
Updated November 12 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 12:32pm
Sam Froling of the Boomers helped Australia beat Kazakhstan to book a berth at the FIBA World Cup. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Basketball Australia has cited player safety concerns for its decision to withdraw the men's national team from an upcoming World Cup qualifier in Iran.

