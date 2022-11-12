The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Aust to 'hack the hackers' behind Medibank

By Farid Farid, Tess Ikonomou
Updated November 12 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cyber Security Minister Claire O'Neil has vowed to bring the Russian hackers believed to be behind the Medibank data breach to justice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.