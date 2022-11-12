The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Mark Kenny | Australia is not immune from the democracy crisis facing USA

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated November 13 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donald Trump's MAGA cult had its wings clipped this week. Picture Shutterstock

American talkshow host Bill Maher launched a searing down-the-camera blast seven nights ago in which he noted there were nearly 300 candidates on the ballot for the US mid-terms "who don't believe in ballots".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He is a director of the National Press Club and hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.