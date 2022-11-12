The Australian government has announced it will "hack the hackers" who steal the private information of Australians with a new cybersecurity policing operation.
Attorney-General Mark Drefyus announced a joint standing cybercrime operation targeting the Russian hackers who stole Medibank data will be led by the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Signal Directorate in a permanent and formalised arrangement
"The AFP is working day and night on this problem. It's working with international partner agencies ... including the FBI," he explained.
Home Affairs and Cybersecurity minister Clare O'Neil called the hackers accused of stealing Medibank customer data "Russian thugs", telling them to "watch out".
"We're going to hack the hackers," Ms O'Neil said on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has begun a nine-day overseas trip, landing in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh on Friday night, where he will attend the East Asia Summit and an ASEAN-Australia meeting.
At the summit, Mr Albanese is expected to meet with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and will also meet with the summit's host Prime Minister Hun Sen and mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relationship.
The PM will then head to Bali on Monday for the G20 summit before attending the APEC meeting in Bangkok, where he is expected to meet with his US and UK counterparts.
However speculation is still growing if Mr Albanese will have a bilateral meeting with either Chinese President Xi Jinping or Chinese premier Li Keqiang at the G20 after it was announced US President Joe Biden will meet the Chinese president on Monday in Bali.
If a meeting with the Chinese President is secured, it will be the first time since Malcolm Turnbull in 2016 that an Australian leader will have a formal meeting with Xi Jinping.
Hundreds aboard the Majestic Princess began disembarking at Circular Quay early Saturday morning.
Operator Princess Cruises said virus patients had been isolating and every passenger had been given a rapid antigen test in the 24 hours before arrival.
Finally the first block of hearings in the Robodebt Royal Commission has wrapped up, hearing from top public servants who oversaw the unlawful scheme.
The former head of Services Australia gave evidence she failed to seek external legal advice about the legality of the Robodebt scheme, being accused of making "fundamentally flawed" assumptions it was lawful.
Kathryn Campbell, former secretary of the then-Department of Human Services from 2011 to 2017, spoke about "significant changes" under her leadership to how debt was calculated, which resulted in thousands of incorrect debt notices.
Senior counsel assisting Justin Greggery KC called Ms Campbell's "assumption about legality" of the Robodebt scheme "fundamentally flawed" and called the scheme "a massive failure of public administration", which Ms Campbell agreed with.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
