Former Canberra Raiders football manager David Sharpe used to make a habit of reminding rugby league players about the importance of smart decision-making.
Now as the chief executive at Sport Integrity Australia - the agency which in 2020 merged the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) with the National Integrity of Sport Unit - Sharpe is doing the same, albeit to a much bigger audience.
"When I was at the Raiders I'd say to the guys go and google some great footballers who made one mistake, and the first 100 pages online were about the one mistake, not the 99 great things they did in the game," Sharpe told The Canberra Times.
When it comes to banned substances in sport, it's that same message he's trying to spread in his role at Sport Integrity Australia, especially as young people can easily make mistakes which have a lasting impact on their lives.
The alarming issue that Sharpe is trying to urgently address is the banned substances found within sport supplements.
The matter has rocked the careers of many elite athletes across multiple sports in recent years.
Top Australian swimmer Shayna Jack famously served a 24-month suspension after returning a positive test in 2019 to a banned substance she claimed she never knowingly ingested.
She blamed contaminated supplements in her defence explaining how the banned substance ligandrol was detected in her system.
Sport Integrity Australia's official advice to sportspeople is that no supplement is safe to use.
"What really concerns me the most is in supplements and the black market substances you can get online, with some substances that have never been tested on humans before," Sharpe said.
"In Australia, we're very lucky. We've got quite a robust national anti-doping policy and legislation, which a lot of countries don't have.
"So other countries might abide by the anti-doping policy, but we've actually got legislation to follow through to be able to target and investigate doping.
"But what we see a lot is the use of supplements you can buy from your shopping centres that have banned substances in them.
"We've worked really, really hard for a number of years now to educate on the dangers of taking those supplements off the shelf."
Sport Integrity Australia's website provides a database of information on which prescribed and over-the-counter medicines are permitted and prohibited in specific sports, as well as the status of ingredients and medications from other countries.
Through education programs and readily accessible information platforms, as well assistance from partnerships with Border Force and other authorities, Sport Integrity Australia have made progress in cracking down on the problem.
"Last year is the first year ever anywhere in any country that there were zero positive tests in Australia to a banned supplement," former Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner, Sharpe, said.
"That is a result of us identifying that it was an issue and then really going out hard in the marketing and education campaign around substances on the shelf that aren't necessarily safe.
"If the supplements are not batch-tested, they potentially have substances in them that are illegal."
The ex-Raider from Wagga Wagga urged athletes - elite or otherwise - to think twice about what they consume in an effort to achieve physical gains.
He also encouraged anyone seeking more information to utilise the resources Sport Integrity Australia provide.
"[Supplements are] a shortcut to a bigger, stronger body, but people are not thinking of the impacts that those substances have on their body," Sharpe said.
"Last year alone we had over 75,000 people access and complete our online education programs, and our app downloads just continually increase because people, not just athletes, use it as a source of advice."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.