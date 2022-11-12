Queanbeyan and Eastlake played out an enthralling match at Kingston Oval with some superb efforts at the crease highlighting round six of the ACT Cricket one-day first-grade action on Saturday.
Vice-captain Tyler Van Luin was the hero for Queanbeyan. Batting at three he stuck around for the entire innings after Eastlake's 7/203, and finished the day 93 not-out when Jordan Hedington (22 not-out) scored the winning runs.
Van Luin also earlier bowled Eastlake's dangerman Jack Sanson, who notched an impressive 76 runs in the first innings.
Queanbeyan sit comfortably atop the ladder in the competition as the only undefeated side.
"It was a really good knock and a gutsy effort from Tyler," Queanbeyan captain Dean Solway said. "He really dug in for the team and steadied the ship after a few early wickets.
"It's coming together okay this season. We're still trying to tidy a few things up but we're pretty happy with how we're travelling for finals."
Western District meanwhile made light work of ANU at Jamison Oval, with a five-wicket victory.
Led by Callum Taylor's electric 40 runs off 29 balls, they chased down ANU's total of 96 with ease in just 25.1 overs.
Luke Powell's 4/24 and skipper Scott Murn's 3/15 with the ball decimated the ANU batting order.
Tuggeranong Valley claimed a seven-wicket win over Ginninderra taking half as many overs as the Tigers to surpass their 134-run total. Tuggeranong Valley's Matthew Rogers top scored with 54 not-out.
An all-round solid batting display from North Canberra Gungahlin saw them post the 207 runs needed to defeat Weston Creek Molonglo by four wickets at Keith Tournier Memorial Oval.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
