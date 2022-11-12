ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to find 42-year-old missing man Mika Sutinen.
Mika has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, November 10.
He was last seen in Belconnen.
He is described as being of Caucasian/Mediterranean appearance, with grey/brown hair, brown eyes, and is of heavy build.
Mika's family are concerned for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in finding him.
He is known to frequent the Belconnen and City areas by foot or public transport.
Police request that the community do not approach Mika, but instead contact the police assistance line immediately.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Mika is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.
Please quote reference number 7268794.
