Mika Sutinen, 42, was last seen in Belconnen on Thursday

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 13 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
Mika Sutinen, 42, has not been seen since Thursday and his family have concerns for his welfare. Picture supplied

ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to find 42-year-old missing man Mika Sutinen.

