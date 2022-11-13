The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

18-year-old man charged with murder after incident at Canberra Hospital mental health unit

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 13 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police van parked outside the Adult Mental Health Unit building at Canberra Hospital on Sunday afternoon. Picture by James Croucher

Canberra Health Services are "doing everything" to support patients and staff in Canberra Hospital's adult mental health unit, after a 38-year-old patient died following an incident on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.