Two mobile phone detection cameras will be installed on ACT roads next year in a bid to keep drivers' eyes on the road.
Two fixed cameras will be installed on Hindmarsh Drive and Gungahlin Drive, while three transportable cameras will be moved around sites including Canberra Avenue, Tuggeranong Parkway and Yamba Drive.
The technology was first trialled on Majura Parkway earlier this year, temporary cameras installed for an eight-week period.
The cameras will be used to issue warning notices prior to infringement notices, from October 2023.
Over the past five financial years, ACT Policing have issued an average of 911 infringements and 260 cautions for using a mobile device behind the wheel.
ACT Minister for Transport Chris Steel said the cameras would reinforce safe driving habits to Canberrans, and "stiff penalties" could apply to people doing the wrong thing.
"These new cameras, which will operate day and night in all weather conditions, will help ensure Canberrans understand that any time you take your eyes off the road to use your mobile phone while driving, you're risking your own life and the lives of other road users," Mr Steel said.
"I strongly urge drivers to leave your mobile device alone when driving."
"Soon this technology will detect driver mobile phone use across our road network and stiff penalties could apply."
The government has selected Acusensus Australia Pty Ltd to supply and operate the cameras.
The company has supplied cameras to Queensland and NSW.
Founder and managing director Alexander Jannink said he expected the technology would result in "positive outcomes" in the territory.
"Mobile phone use is a major source of road casualties," he said.
"Our camera enforcement programs in other states are leading the way in changing driver behaviour and reducing road trauma, and I fully expect to see the same positive outcomes in the ACT as a result of this initiative."
The ACT government said there would be robust safeguards governing the use and disclosure of the images captured by mobile detection cameras.
Images detecting a potential offence will be automatically pixelated and cropped to only show a view of the driver.
They will then be reviewed by an artificial intelligence system, and then a human operator before an infringement notice decision is made.
The locations of the cameras were informed by advice from the Centre for Automotive Safety Research at the University of Adelaide.
A review of ACT crash data was undertaken to identify locations with a high prevalence of crashes or links to distraction.
Key stakeholders also outlined locations where vulnerable road users are at high risk, mobile device use is common and enforcement been difficult, due to police resourcing constraints.
The ACT government will use TV, digital, radio and out-of-home advertising to inform the public about the cameras.
