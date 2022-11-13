The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Albanese government must rethink submarine spending commitment

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
November 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Minister Richard Marles, right, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese need to rethink military spending. Picture by Karleen Minney

If my brainpower was pitted against the smarts of Brian Schmidt, I don't think anybody (apart from my mother) would back me. So when the astrophysicist and Nobel prize winner last week told the Submarine Institute we urgently need more nuclear scientists if we're going to develop a sovereign nuclear submarine capability I respond: "Absolutely!" And if the ANU vice-chancellor insists his university is the place to establish exactly an AUKUS career pathway, I immediately put aside any suspicion his enthusiasm is related to the boost it will bring to his fiefdom and just shout: "Hell yeah!"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.