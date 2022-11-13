Ukraine has demonstrated, for example, an immediate need to invest in HIMARS (together with extra ammunition), drones (operational and tactical), active cyber, and missiles. Then there's offensive signals interdiction, robust communications gear, and more. None of these capabilities are cheap and none (with the partial exception of cyber) currently budgeted for. Cancelling current projects isn't the answer, either. Abandoning the Apache helicopter purchase, for example (because the modern battlefield is too lethal for these systems) would save $4.2b. But the cost of replacing this aircraft with armed UAVs will end up being greater than the amount saved. Then there's the cost of facilities. Improving these will swallow $3.3b this year with a similar (or greater) allocation required every year into the future. Not only is the cost of modernising the forces not cheap; it becomes more expensive every year.