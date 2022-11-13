Canberra missed out on the Twenty20 World Cup so Sydney Thunder captain Rachael Haynes hopes the capital throws its support behind them instead.
The Thunder play the Melbourne Renegade in their WBBL clash at Manuka Oval on Tuesday night as part of Cricket ACT's 100th birthday celebrations.
It's Haynes' last WBBL campaign, with this the last summer of the former Australian vice-captain's career.
The final of the men's T20 World Cup between Pakistan and England at the MCG was on Sunday night, but the ACT government opted against buying games for the tournament - instead deciding to host a couple of T20 warm-up games between Australia and England instead.
That will open up some clear air for the WBBL - especially in Canberra where there's been no World Cup action.
The Thunder have struggled this WBBL campaign, with finals already out of reach.
"The last couple of years playing in Canberra we've always felt very warmly welcomed and it's another home venue for us as well," Haynes said.
"It's an opportunity for us to connect with the Thunder nation and the people that support our club.
"We really enjoy coming to Manuka and playing - it's also a beautiful ground to play cricket on - so hopefully we can put on a nice show and the community come out and get behind us."
WBBL
Tuesday: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval, 7.10pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
