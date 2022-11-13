Mourners gathered in the rain on Sunday evening to commemorate Pradyuth and Pranav Vivekanandan, who died in a suspected murder-suicide at the hands of their mother in Yerrabi Pond.
Those gathered lit candles floating in bowls, in silence, as they honoured the deceased.
The vigil was organised by the India Australia Association Canberra, people gathering at the Yerrabi Pond Rotary rotunda from 6pm on Sunday.
President of the India Australia Association Canberra Sandi Mitra said the rain had been a concern in the morning, but the group knew the community would want to gather for the vigil.
"The good thing about our Canberra is when anything goes wrong, everybody comes together and we are really caring and sharing," he said.
It had been a wake-up call for his association, and the wider community beyond, to find new ways to reach those who are isolated.
"Most of the time when people come from a diverse background, they always get a bit sceptical about the fact that people might judge," Mr Mitra said.
"I think this has really touched the community, this has brought the community together [and] we, organisation-wise, [are brainstorming] what else we can do together, to reach out to each and every household.
"I had been here before, all alone by myself. I know it is hard to reach out, but I had that courage to go out and reach out to the people ... there are people who are here to listen so it's OK to not to be OK."
Pranav Dhir and Rahul Subb attended on Sunday evening to pay their respects.
"I was devastated by it," Mr Dhir said.
"I just wanted to come and pay respects to the departed souls.
"I think, as a member of the society, we have this duty to stand together with our community ... and give support to anyone who may have gone through these challenging times."
The two children were Harrison Primary School students, and tributes have amassed beside the pond where their bodies were found last weekend.
One heartbreaking note written in a child's handwriting paid tribute to eight-year-old Pranav alongside a Winnie the Pooh teddy bear.
The bodies of Pradyuth and his mother were first discovered by a passerby in the Gungahlin pond on the morning of Saturday, November 5.
READ MORE:
Grave fears were held for the safety of eight-year-old Pranav, who remained missing, until police located his body in the water about 10.45am on Sunday, November 6.
More than 30 police and more than 50 ACT State Emergency Service personnel participated in the search.
On Friday, police announced they believed the three deaths were a murder by the mother and then the suicide of the mother herself.
The family car, a Subaru Forester, was parked close by where the two bodies were found, with the keys still in the ignition.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.