Community gathers for vigil to commemorate Yerrabi Pond suspected murder-suicide victims, Pradyuth and Pranav Vivekanandan

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated November 13 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 8:00pm
Mourners gather to commemorate the young boys who died.

Mourners gathered in the rain on Sunday evening to commemorate Pradyuth and Pranav Vivekanandan, who died in a suspected murder-suicide at the hands of their mother in Yerrabi Pond.

