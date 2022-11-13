The Canberra Times
WNBL: Canberra Capitals hold out hope for turnaround as Jade Melbourne eyes comeback from injury

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated November 13 2022 - 7:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Kristen Veal is still in search of her first WNBL win as Capitals head coach. Picture Getty Images

It's been agony for injured Canberra Capitals guard Jade Melbourne to watch her team battle to another loss in Perth, but she's adamant their season is far from over as they plot an upset against the WNBL reigning champion Boomers this weekend.

Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

