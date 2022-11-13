Allowing NSW pharmacists to administer vaccinations and to prescribe some treatments is "madness", the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says.
It's a solution for the pharmacy lobby, rather than patients, RACGP president Karen Price says.
But NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says it will free up other healthcare workers and give people better access to care.
From Monday, NSW pharmacists can administer a wider range of vaccinations, and a 12-month trial will allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications, including antibiotics for urinary tract infections, treatments for skin conditions and infections, and birth control.
The flood risk on Australia's east coast is worsening, as a humid air mass threatens storms and widespread rain.
Heavy rainfalls were forecast for parts of NSW and Victoria on Sunday, while a moist, humid air mass tracked north east, bringing isolated storm cells to parts of Queensland and the Northern Territory.
The rain should dry up around Tuesday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has met informally with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in a significant step towards a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The pair met at a dinner for leaders attending the East Asia and ASEAN summits in Phnom Penh.
It was the first time the Australian Prime Minister had met Premier Li and they spoke about the 50-year anniversary of diplomatic relations between their two countries.
Speaking of unions, after 80 years, marriage is still pure bliss for NSW couple, John and Daphne Partridge.
They first met at a dance in the 1940s, and spent their younger years dancing at Maitland Town Hall just about every Saturday night.
The secret to a successful relationship? It's simple, John says: Take care of one another.
"Love one another and look after one another, that's the main thing," he said.
"He looks after me, I know that and I look after him," Daphne adds.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
