The Canberra Times

John and Daphne Partridge celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 13 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 9:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For John and Daphne Partridge, who first met at a dance in the 1940s, marriage has been pure bliss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.