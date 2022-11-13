For John and Daphne Partridge, who first met at a dance in the 1940s, marriage has been pure bliss.
The couple celebrated their milestone 80th wedding anniversary on Monday, October 31.
In 1942 the couple married at St Marys Anglican Church, and up until a recent move to Rutherford Park Care Community had always lived in their Telarah home in NSW's Hunter region.
Both 98-years-old, John and Daphne spent their younger years dancing at Maitland Town Hall just about every Saturday night.
They loved all kinds of dances, but their favourite according to John was the jazz waltz.
Even now, Daphne can't help but have a little bit of a dance as she goes about her day.
According to the couple, it was love at first sight.
John said love finds you when you're not necessarily looking for it.
"It happens at a time when you don't really expect it," he said.
The Partridges are still completely smitten with each other, and they said one of the secrets to their 80 years is they're easy going.
"You've got to go along with the flow," Daphne said.
"We never have a row, we love each other."
"Love one another and look after one another, that's the main thing," he said.
"He looks after me, I know that and I look after him," Daphne added.
Daphne and John share two children, Robert and Vicki, who they are very proud of.
John said he feels very lucky to have such a wonderful marriage.
"Wonderful for years and years and years, we're very lucky. We're lucky to have one another," he said.
