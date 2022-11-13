The Canberra Times

National Disability Insurance Agency warned its old tactics for fighting fraud insufficient amid scheme's massive growth

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
November 14 2022 - 5:00am
Former AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin led a review into the NDIA's fraud fighting capabilities.

A review led by Australia's former top cop told the National Disability Insurance Agency its methods for fighting fraud were "no longer sufficient" as the scheme's massive growth left it increasingly exposed to organised crime, dodgy providers and unscrupulous families.

