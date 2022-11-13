A 17-year-old boy is expected to face court after allegedly raping and sharing intimate images in incidents involving three separate teenage girls.
The Tuggeranong district boy is due to appear before the ACT Children's Court on Monday.
Police say they will charge the boy with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one count of non-consensual sharing of intimate images and one count of using a telecommunications service to menace.
The alleged offending was against three separate teenage girls in the past four months.
ACT Policing sexual assault and child abuse team detectives conducted an investigation following complaints from the alleged victims.
Officers executed a search warrant at the boy's homes on Saturday and he was arrested.
Police are urging any victims of sexual assault, including anyone who is aware of intimate images being shared without the subject's consent, to report these criminal activities.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
