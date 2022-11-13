The Canberra Times
17-year-old expected to appear before ACT Children's Court for alleged rape

Updated November 14 2022 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
A 17-year-old boy is expected to face court after allegedly raping and sharing intimate images in incidents involving three separate teenage girls.

