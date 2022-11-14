A 17-year-old boy has been released from custody after allegedly raping two teenage girls and sharing intimate images of a third.
The Tuggeranong district boy appeared before the ACT Children's Court on Monday.
Magistrate Jane Campbell formally charged the boy with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one count of distributing an intimate image of another person under 16, and one count of using a carriage service in a way reasonable people would regard as offensive.
Police claim the alleged offending started in June.
One girl alleges she was raped between June 6 and June 10.
A second girl alleges she was raped on July 2. A third girl claims intimate images of herself were shared on July 15.
ACT Policing sexual assault and child abuse team detectives conducted an investigation following complaints from the alleged victims.
Officers executed a search warrant at the boy's home on Saturday and he was arrested.
Bail was not opposed by prosecutor Lillian Thomas, however, there was a dispute about whether the boy should be allowed access to social media platforms.
A defence lawyer argued the allegations had a small amount to do with social media and the boy's phone had already been seized by police, suggesting he only be restricted from using Instagram.
Ms Campbell decided against this suggestion and imposed a restriction on all social media platforms, as well as not allowing the boy to go to his school because two of the alleged victims attended the same campus.
The boy is expected to seek employment due to being banned from his school.
Police are urging any victims of sexual assault, including anyone aware of intimate images being shared without the subject's consent, to report these criminal activities.
The boy will next appear in court on December 5.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
