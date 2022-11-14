For Sydney Thunder duo Anika Learoyd and Hannah Darlington, the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) First Nations Round is about more than cricket.
Learoyd, a proud Gumbaynggirr woman, and Darlington, of the Kamilaroi nation in northern NSW, are as passionate about their Indigenous heritage as they are about scoring runs and taking wickets.
And First Nations Round allows them to share their culture with teammates and the cricket community, as well as celebrate the contributions and achievements of indigenous people.
"It becomes more than cricket," Darlington told The Canberra Times ahead of the Thunder's visit to Manuka Oval to play the Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday night.
"In the WBBL we're the only club with two Indigenous players, so we're trying to lead from the front."
This week in the lead-up to their trip to Canberra, the 20-year-old pair met with Aboriginal elders on the La Perouse headlands to share stories and also launch the Thunder's Indigenous jersey designed by artist, Rheanna Lotter.
It was a meaningful experience for Learoyd and Darlington who both want to use their platform to bring greater inclusivity to cricket.
"I think the Indigenous round really opens up a door for all people to start having conversations, and recognise the incredible Indigenous culture that our country has, particularly in sport," Learoyd said.
"My Indigenous mob is quite special to me and no matter where I go, I try and represent them."
On the cricket pitch it has been a disappointing WBBL season thus far for the Thunder, with just one victory under its belt.
Opportunity does beckon on Tuesday at Manuka Oval when it takes on a Renegades side sitting dead-last on the WBBL ladder.
With neither team having anything to lose, Darlington was predicting an exciting showdown in the capital to unfold.
"It should be a really competitive match," the Thunder captain said.
"We always love when we get to play in Canberra with the atmosphere that builds up there.
"It's actually a really good ground for night cricket, so we're looking forward to playing under lights down there."
Learoyd has only played at Manuka Oval once before, but Darlington has more recent memories with the Australian squad during the last Women's Ashes series, in a drawn match that came down to the final ball.
The Canberra nets in pre-season was also where the all-rounder suffered the devastating knee injury that kept her from playing the first half of the WBBL season.
Darlington is hungry to get back in the selection frame for the Australian squad though, especially with the Twenty20 World Cup early next year.
She has shown flashes of her damaging best since she's been back, but is still managing the injury seven weeks after her operation.
"The bowling hasn't quite come out like I would have liked it, and I think part of that is just trying to trust that knee a bit more to bowl a bit faster," she said.
"The amount of strapping I have on my knee for the games is pretty substantial.
"I think the girls are still making jokes that there's no physio tape left in the bag."
Darlington is positive her best cricket is still ahead of her and she's determined to finish the season strong for the women in fluoro green.
"Because it's been a while since I played, I've been taking it easy on myself that it all might not go to plan straight away, but in saying that, there's been moments with this group where it's been special what we can do," she said.
"We've just got to put it all together to get the results we want."
WBBL: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades - Manuka Oval, Tuesday 7.10pm.
