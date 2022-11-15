This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It sounded like something being wheeled along the road. But it kept going. Again and again. Someone taking their Otto bin for a walk up and down the street at 2am? Surely not. I reefed open the front door.
There was nothing there. Just silence, interrupted by the regular rolling of waves along the beach echoing through the village.
It was the first night in the new house - the first night of the sea change. And nocturnal silence was the first of many adjustments needed moving from the big smoke to regional Australia. Accustomed to the constant rumble of city traffic, the beachside quiet was deafening.
Then came the possums.
All very cute, we thought, making the mistake of feeding them fruit. Before long, they demanded more. They brought their families and became aggressive if the mango wasn't immediately forthcoming. But that wasn't the worst of it.
One night, we were woken by a zombie at the window. It was the most bloodcurdling, rasping sound we'd ever heard - the mating call of a brushtail - much worse than the braying and brawling of inner-city drunks at closing time we'd grown used to.
Go see what it is, she demanded. No, you go, I whimpered.
There was the wind.
We'd idealised gentle sea breezes that would tickle the fringe of the beach umbrella and cool us down on hot summer days. If only.
Every day at 10, the nor'easter would arrive, whip boogie boards and floaties into the dunes, rattle the roof sheets on the old shack, turn the surf to mush and blow a tide of bluebottles and kelp on to the sand. We'd swelter at work in town during the day and catch a chill at home by the beach in the afternoon.
Shopping was no fun.
"Pesto? Never heard of it," snapped the old man who ran the tiny IGA when we asked.
"Out of stock but we can order it in," said just about every other store, which never had what you were after.
Doctor's appointment? Forget it. "You'd be able to get in next July but we're not putting anyone new on our books."
For about a year, it felt like Withnail & I. "We've gone on holiday by mistake."
And then things began to change.
Actually, we began to change. To relax.
We swam early, put on sweaters in the afternoon. We learned the rhythm of the beach. We read the wind and found shelter from it.
No pesto? No worries, we'll grow some basil and make our own. Not in stock? No problem, we'll order it online - even if takes longer than a cargo boat up the Limpopo to arrive. Possums? We stopped feeding them and now barely notice them, especially after the rain. The frogs are so much louder. They sound like Africa.
As a new wave of sea changers moves out of the cities, dressed in their resort whites, gingerly walking their shazoodles on the beach and trying to hold on to their hats, I can't help but appreciate how my escape from the city turned me into the wizened old man of the sea I've become.
Some of the newcomers won't stick it out. They'll find the calm and quiet boring or even unsettling, the lack of services and retail options frustrating. They'll miss the oat milk macchiato, made expertly by Bruno the barista.
But most will adapt and they'll thrive.
Like me, they'll discover that to succeed at the sea change is to embrace the me change.
- Reef restorers are feeling like proud parents after corals grown in Australia's original offshore nursery spawned for the first time on the Great Barrier Reef. Marine biologists from the Reef Restoration Foundation witnessed the dramatic spectacle off Fitzroy Island, near Cairns, on Saturday night. Some were in the water - literally in the thick of things - when corals reared in the nursery and then planted off the island simultaneously released thousands of pink bundles of eggs and sperm.
- Dozens of shipping containers have been strewn across tracks from a derailed freight train in Victoria's west, closing the rail corridor to Adelaide. The train derailed near Inverleigh along the Hamilton Highway outside Geelong about 5.30am yesterday. In a statement, the Australian Rail Track Corporation said there were no injuries to the train crew and no dangerous goods containers were impacted.
- Cyber attacks are expected to double in Australia in the coming years as the nation deals with the fallout of a series of major hacks. The country will also experience a shortage of 3000 highly skilled cyber security workers by 2026. It's expected the number of attacks in Australia will double within the next five years. The grim findings have been revealed in a national cyber security plan released this week. Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil said a new 100-strong, standing cybercrime operation targeting hackers led by the AFP and Australian Signals Directorate would send a strong message to cyber criminals considering launching an attack.
"I love social media," says Susan. "I also hate it, but that is because, as a teacher, I see how dependent some students are on the illusion of fame, popularity and self importance offered by these platforms." It can be constructive, she says. "Social media platforms allow people to connect on matters of mutual interest. I have watched young people using social media to share writing projects, which may at some point in their evolution have been related to a film or a game, or to challenge each other to write variations on musical themes. These are good things and I would hate to see these disappear. I prefer to actually speak to my friends, so I tend to contact them via phone, or via email. Am I a dinosaur? I suppose that depends on your point of view. It is not that I can't use Twitter et al, it is just that I don't find them all that appealing. Love the Echidna. Keep the flag flying!"
"Will I miss Twitter?" asks Cate. "Probably not and, yes, there is a but. During COVID lockdowns it was only the people on Twitter who helped me get through. And I found people who held my views and I even found people who challenged my views. I was told I was going down the rabbit hole when really I kept myself out of those deep holes that some like to encourage. I love the tools for blocking and muting and I did a lot of that, especially with 'cookers' and 'Trumpians'. I like the way I can get my 'trusted' news source from the people not connected to Newscorpse and that is what I will miss. I really enjoy the Echidna, so don't you think about going anywhere."
Heather says: "I deleted my Facebook and Twitter accounts a few years ago. I rejoined Twitter briefly a couple of years ago but lasted about five minutes. They are corporate behemoths harvesting our data to sell to advertisers, with software designed to keep us looking at our screens. Call me a curmudgeonly old Luddite, but I don't miss them."
Lee's no fan: "I tried Twitter for about two weeks. Followed lots of people I like (mostly comedy) but got off it because it was really just a place to showcase the worst of humans. Most comments were negative, belittling and rude. Even when comedy was the thing I followed. I don't need that in my life. Should they hold so much power? Probably not. The only way to stop that is for us not to give it to them in the first place."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
