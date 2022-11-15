"I love social media," says Susan. "I also hate it, but that is because, as a teacher, I see how dependent some students are on the illusion of fame, popularity and self importance offered by these platforms." It can be constructive, she says. "Social media platforms allow people to connect on matters of mutual interest. I have watched young people using social media to share writing projects, which may at some point in their evolution have been related to a film or a game, or to challenge each other to write variations on musical themes. These are good things and I would hate to see these disappear. I prefer to actually speak to my friends, so I tend to contact them via phone, or via email. Am I a dinosaur? I suppose that depends on your point of view. It is not that I can't use Twitter et al, it is just that I don't find them all that appealing. Love the Echidna. Keep the flag flying!"