The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Pocock could lose vital support if he votes down IR reforms

By Letters to the Editor
November 15 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Given many traditional Labor supporters voted for David Pocock he should support the IR reform bill in its entirety. Picture by Karleen Minney.

For the first time in more than 30 years Australia has a government determined to heave employers' size 12 boots off the scales in collective bargaining negotiations that have plummeted employees' share of the economic wealth they produce to the lowest proportion since the Depression.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.