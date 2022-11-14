Pocock could lose vital support if he votes down IR reforms

For the first time in more than 30 years Australia has a government determined to heave employers' size 12 boots off the scales in collective bargaining negotiations that have plummeted employees' share of the economic wealth they produce to the lowest proportion since the Depression.
It has been 30 years that have seen the proliferation of wage theft and wage suppression, producing levels of inequality in Australia unthinkable 30 years ago.
Already the Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill has removed the construction industry from sector bargaining - the dirtiest and most dangerous work, whose demonised union the Coalition has tried to bankrupt and destroy with repressive laws. It's no wonder Morrison gloried in parading around in high-vis vests and hard hats in shameless mockery.
So it's hard to believe David Pocock might vote against the Bill in the Senate because he needs more time to think about it, the past 30 years not being long enough.
Who does Pocock think voted for him? The members of the most right-wing branch of the Liberal Party? The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry? Has he forgotten Katy Gallagher's panic when she realised large numbers of her voters were swinging to him? Wake up David, if not from conscience, then from self-preservation.
On several occasions when NSW flood survivors have been interviewed some have compared the height the water rose to being about that or just below massive floods that occurred 50 or so years earlier.
A short time ago [in 2018] two Aboriginal people were posthumously honoured for saving the lives of 68 people in the Gundagai floods of 1852.
The flood killed about 70 people, more than a quarter of the town's population.
Is it possible that massive flooding is a normal weather occurrence in central NSW, albeit with long gaps between?
B Hutchison has a point with the lead letter headed "Voters, not letter writers have had their say on light rail" (Letters, November 13). But, as someone who has been a public transport enthusiast (and this included for the light rail concept for Canberra up till recently when I found myself changing my mind) I must make some further points.
In a democracy we must surely allow for a change in its citizens' minds between elections based on new information. I have read letters suggesting alternative routes, alternative materials, alternative vehicles and alternative passenger experiences, all of which have made me reluctant to support the plan as is, without further expert explanation which has not been forthcoming so far.
I would argue, disagreeing with B Hutchison, that a democracy should allow for this reconsideration in the light of new information between elections.
I would also point out that, in a democracy, priorities may need to change between elections.
Hence I would argue that although I might still end up supporting the complete light rail plan in the long run, I might change my view when I hear that Canberrans are receiving less than satisfactory care in our hospitals.
In the light of this revelation, I might change my view about the schedule for light rail installation and I believe that a democracy should make space for its citizens to be heard like this, although of course retaining their ultimate authority.
In all, I think the more our governments engage with us, explaining their necessarily controversial decisions, the better. I think the ACT government definitely owes its citizens a lot more explanation on its incredibly expensive insistence on its light rail plans.
Now I have my new sparkling "wheely walker" I decided it was time to heed the advice of the medicos who were advising those of us in the vulnerable group to have on hand the anti viral tablets to be taken if we got COVID.
I trotted off to the pharmacy and was told that the tablets were going to cost me $1101.40. They kindly advised me to get a doctor's script. I did - but the cost was still over $40.
This is an outrageous cost for a possible life saving medicine.
I am asking everyone to write to the appropriate authority to seek a reduction in the cost.
Responding to the hacking of Medibank records and subsequent ransom demands by describing those responsible as "scumbags" indulging in "disgusting behaviour" will do nothing to resolve the predicament.
If a Russian coterie is indeed culpable they are merely exercising the Slavic tradition of warfare tactics in laying waste the fields of battle, abjuring any rules of engagement, and slaughtering - in this case the privacy rights - of opponents in a manner common to Russian leaders dating back centuries.
More recent historical atrocities include the pogroms of the late 1880s, the Cheka's Red Terror, Stalin's purges, the 1940 massacre of more than 4200 Polish officers in Katyn forest and the current extra-territorial assassination of dissidents.
Verbal abuse is counter-productive. A more creative alternative, additional to root and branch diplomacy, is to target the multitude of international organisations of which Russia is a member. Whereas the UN is neutered by the veto vote of a sole Security Council member, there are scores of global instrumentalities, including Interpol, of which Russia, along with many other nations, pays but lip service to the rules and joined primarily to extract, rather than contribute, any benefits.
Surely the time has come for the administrators of such entities to either expel or suspend the membership of any country that fails to adhere to the constitutional precepts of the institution. Such a sanction will be at least as effective as any contemplated to date and certainly more potent than juvenile name calling.
I think we all agree that the state of Canberra's roads and general municipal services are depressingly appalling; primarily potholes and human height grass. While we appreciate the logistics of repairing roads and mowing grass are challenging in the current climate conditions (but nonetheless doable) one would think that something could have been managed for one of the year's most solemn days; Remembrance Day at the AWM.
With all the officials and dignitaries present in and around the precinct on the day and the national media coverage, the uncut grass, construction paraphernalia and potholed roads were an embarrassment. If something couldn't even be done before such an important event, what hope have Canberra's long suffering residents got?
How awful for those poor residents in the ACT Housing complex in Wanniassa. ("Multiple counts of vandalism at ACT Housing complex in Wanniassa", canberratimes.com.au, November 12).
The ACT government's excuse not to install cameras in a public area is "privacy"? What privacy? Anti-social housing tenants or tenants who welcome destructive friends into their publicly funded properties should be exposed and then evicted for any damage to government or other's property, especially with such a long waiting list for government housing in the ACT.
The government would only be required to do this a handful of times before other recalcitrant housing tenants and/or their visitors get the message. It's unethical to leave other affected residents to tolerate vandalism of their own properties or to live in fear.
When will Housing ACT be made accountable for simply not doing their job?
Digby Habel of Cook (Letters, November 8) cites Ann Jackson-Nakano as an authority on the local Indigenous language. As long ago as 2013 her gargantuan work on the Kamberri was called into question.
Her claims about the first people here was covered in an official report to the ACT government report by anthropologist Dr Natalie Kwok Considering traditional Aboriginal affiliations in the ACT region.
Dr Kwok's excellent hard work was only made public through a freedom of information request lodged by The Canberra Times journalist Noel Towell.
His article "Canberra's first people still a matter for debate" (canberratimes.com.au, April 18, 2018) reveals that the true identity of Canberra's first people is still a matter for debate.
Do Qatar really want to fly to Canberra, or are they just after cheap parking before the return flight from Melbourne to Doha ("Doubts over Qatar flights from capital after delays", November 4 p.3).
Judging from the 1am landing time, the "early bird rates" must be pretty good.
There was no red wave across the US, just a failed orange one.
The Commonwealth's promise to hunt down the Russian hackers of Medibank brings to mind a line from a editorial in a newspaper in the far west of New South Wales in the early 1900s: "We have warned the Czar before".
The three amigos in the ultimate suffering and living hell of our time are, in order, the Palestinians, Syrians and Ukrainians. When will these people start to live normal lives?
The Robodebt Royal Commission is revealing just how complacent parliamentarians, government, and high level public officials were about this scheme which was destroying lives whilst they looked on. Such people should not hold positions of responsibility in either government or senior management.
Rex Williams (Letters, November 4) calls for the USA to cease using Ukraine as a "battering ram against Russia". I must have missed the news reports about Russian cities being levelled by Ukrainian rockets and Russian civilians being tortured and murdered by Ukrainian invaders. When did that happen?
Ian Morison (Letters, November 14) gives a convincing explanation of why saving ourselves from climate disaster will also be disastrous. If only we'd started 25 years ago, when some of us were saying that the longer we leave it, the harder it will be. If Morison wants a sympathetic audience, how about he start with an apology?
The "balanced realism" espoused by Ian Morison (Letters, November 14) is not science. His views are unsupported by evidence. They are are simply what he thinks should be so. Cakeism describes the belief that it is possible to eat your cake and still have it in defiance of conventional logic and pesky scientists. It is popular enough without The Canberra Times giving it air.
Ian Jannaway's proposal (Letters, November 13) for mandatory military service by all students and academics prompts me to ask have his grandchildren really been telling him about their "safe word"? Did he perhaps mishear or get confused with something else?
Toxic Trump is the Republicans' worst enemy.
Canberra has its own big lie. The Barr government has continually failed to justify its claim light rail is superior to alternatives. The community needs to be assured the project is not unnecessarily diverting funds from much needed projects. Mr Barr where is the evidence?
