Canberra Stadium has taken the first steps towards being NRLW-ready, with the ACT government beginning work on increasing the number of change rooms.
That will allow the Green Machine to host NRL, NRLW and NSW Cup matches all on the same day, with all players able to get changed at the venue rather than walk next door to the AIS athletics track like they have done in the past.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said it was great news, having been critical of the Canberra Stadium facilities in the past, labelling them as "embarrassing" when they found out they'd been admitted to the NRLW.
He then met with the government to discuss their requirements for next year.
The Raiders were still waiting to find out their inaugural NRLW draw, but the government will have their change rooms ready by the time their first home game rolls around.
"Team change rooms at [Canberra] Stadium aren't gendered, as all change rooms are appropriate for all genders," a government spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
"The hirer makes the decision to allocate change rooms as appropriate dependent on who is playing.
"Following discussions with the Raiders, Venues Canberra has started design work to increase the number of team change rooms to allow for more multi-match event days (including women's NRL) applying the above principles.
"We would expect these works to be implemented prior to the NRLW season."
Furner did a walk-through of the Canberra Stadium change rooms with the government to talk through what was required for when they entered the NRLW next year.
The Raiders are one of four new teams joining the NRLW - along with Cronulla, North Queensland and Wests Tigers - in an expanded 10-team comp in 2023.
It meant more change rooms were needed at their home venue to allow them to have NRL and NRLW double headers.
While the draw was yet to come out for the 2023 women's league, Furner felt a lot of their NRLW home games could be double-headers with the men.
The NRLW's stars have been unhappy with the progress in discussions surrounding a maiden collective bargaining agreement for the women's game.
They still don't know their salary cap, when the competition will start and how many rounds there will be.
Discussions for the men's CBA were also ongoing, Furner involved in the talks as one of the clubs' representatives.
"That's great to know. We did do a walk-through out there with them and pointed out to them the minimum standards and it's really pleasing to know they're working on fixing that up," he said.
"It's the minimum standards, so both the home and away team can get changed without one of them having to walk across to the AIS or the athletics track.
"We can play the Roosters in NRL and in the NRLW we might be playing the Broncos, so all four teams can have sheds."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
