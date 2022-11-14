Ever started the Christmas countdown wishing you had a personal chef to do all your Christmas Day menu planning for you? Well, wish no more!
Award-winning chef Charlie Carrington, of Melbourne's one-hat restaurant Atlas Dining and alternative meal kit service Atlas Weekly, has just released this year's Christmas Box.
And there's a special discount for The Canberra Times readers.
The box contains enough food to feed couples or families of four, six or eight. It will create a bespoke box to suit larger groups.
Entrees include a chicken and leek terrine alongside grilled prawns with a pineapple salsa. Ocean trout, roast chicken and lamb shoulder are there for mains. Sides include an heirloom tomato salad, cabbage and carrot salad and roast za'atar pumpkin. Dessert is a mulled wine chocolate brownie with brandy cream.
As well as the food you get step-by-step recipe cards, a breakdown of pantry staples, a run sheet, housemade sauces and spices and a special Christmas trivia game.
Prices from $159 for two, $299 for four, plus delivery.
You can add in a half ham with mulled wine glaze ($99) and a three-bottle wine match ($79).
Head to atlasweekly.com.au and enter the code CTIMES10 at the checkout to get 10 per cent off courtesy of Atlas Dining and The Canberra Times.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.