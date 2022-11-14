The Canberra and Region Wine Show was held over the weekend with 327 wines from across the region vying for trophies.
The champion wine of the show went to a McWilliam's Wines 2021 Single Vineyard chardonnay. Barton Estate's Riley's riesling joined the roll of honour winning Wine of Provenance.
The region extends from the Southern Highlands in the north, to Tumbarumba in the south across the west to the Hilltops Region near Young, as well as the Canberra District.
Adam Cotterell, national wine buyer for Blackhearts & Sparrows, was chairman of judges. He is also a former dux of the toughest wine tutorial in Australia, the Len Evans Tutorial.
Among the six judges and four associates was Charlie Seppelt, from the Randall Wine Group based in McLaren Vale, South Australia. Many will recognise the name Seppelt as one of the pioneering families in the Barossa Valley stretching back to 1849.
The most entries were in the shiraz class, with 39 wines.
"It was a terrific class to judge," Cotterell says.
"This class represented some of the region's finest wine and the medal count reflects this. Graceful, medium-framed styles, with lovely tannins were highlights. It was really a joy to see these wines."
The next category was rose with 29 entries.
"It was a very well-entered class and one that clearly signifies rose is very popular," Cotterell says.
"There was a broad range of wines ... a lot of variation in colour, sweetness, greener fruit profile and riper ones. Freshness, crispness of acidity and texture won out with the top two wines. Perfect for the warmer months."
Trophies went to:
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
