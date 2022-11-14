The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court sentences Jennifer Hanson to intensive correction order after aggravated robbery

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
November 15 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Hanson, who has been sentenced to an intensive correction order. Picture Facebook

A woman who "agreed to lure" a victim to her house to enforce a drug debt hid in her bedroom when co-offenders arrived to assault and steal money from the man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.