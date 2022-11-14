A woman who "agreed to lure" a victim to her house to enforce a drug debt hid in her bedroom when co-offenders arrived to assault and steal money from the man.
ACT Supreme Court sentencing remarks, published this month, show Justice David Mossop sentenced Jennifer Hanson, 28, earlier this year to an intensive correction order for three years and four months.
The Moncrieff woman had previously pleaded guilty to seven charges, which included being knowingly concerned in an aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obtaining property by deception.
Agreed facts tendered to the court show that in August 2021, the victim received multiple text messages and missed calls from Omar Haddara.
Haddara said the victim owed him money and needed to pay him despite the fact they had never met.
Justice Mossop said Kyle Joseph Butkovic also called the victim, saying the man owed him $600 for cocaine that Butkovic had previously supplied.
A few days later, Hanson was in contact with at least one of the co-accused and "agreed to lure" the victim to her house to obtain the drug debt and she messaged the victim on that day and the next.
The victim was invited to Hanson's house on the suggestion he stay the night because they would be drinking.
Hanson sent her address to the victim via Snapchat at 5.35pm on the night in question.
Hanson subsequently called Butkovic and then texted him ,saying "are you guys ready to come whenever from now".
Justice Mossop said the victim arrived at Hanson's house about 6.30pm before four men, including Butkovic, Haddara and Jake John Trewartha, arrived about 7.45pm.
The judge said Trewartha was holding a wooden baseball bat, Butkovic was brandishing a box-cutter in one hand and had a four or five-inch-long knife in the other, and Haddara was also armed with a knife.
The victim tried to run away but the men grabbed him and "pulled him back to the couch and attacked him".
Meanwhile, a friend of Hanson tried to enter the house after the four men and had the "door slammed in her face". She was pulled into the lounge room by one of the men.
Hanson pulled the friend into her bedroom, saying: "What are you doing here? You shouldn't be here. He's got - He's in the game but he is in a lot of debt. He f----- up. I lured him here. I only met the guy tonight."
In the lounge room, the four men demanded the victim give them money.
The victim made two internet transfers totalling $800 and tried to make a third transfer, which was unsuccessful.
Trewartha then struck the victim with baseball bat and the men continued to attack him.
The victim was eventually able to transfer $2515.60 to Butkovic's account and was again assaulted.
In total, the victim was struck three times to the head with a baseball bat and punched multiple times in the face.
Haddara told the victim to get in his own car and go.
He warned the victim not to go to police or a hospital, or cancel the transactions, otherwise the group would "put him in the boot of the car, take him somewhere and kill him".
Justice Mossop took into account Hanson's drug addiction issues and traumatic upbringing before sentencing her to the intensive correction order.
The sentence also related to additional offences, which included Hanson playing a part in the December 2021 ram-raiding of the Coffee Guru cafe in Casey.
Justice Mossop sentenced Haddara last week to an intensive correction order for two years and seven months over his role in the events of August 2021.
Haddara was also ordered to perform 400 hours of community service within that period, and was fined $7500 to be paid within 12 months.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
