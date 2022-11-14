Times Past: November 15, 1992

The Canberra Casino was officially opened, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1992.
ACT chief minister Rosemary Follett spun a symbolic gold ball on the roulette wheel to herald the beginning of a rewarding relationship between the casino and the ACT government. The gold ball itself held a lot of significance as it had been used at the opening of every one of the casinos owned by Casinos Austria around the world since 1970. On the roulette wheel, the special gold ball landed in the No.6 position and none other than former prime minister Bob Hawke was holding the lucky ticket out of 20 black door tickets. There were a number of cynical patrons that demanded a respin, but Mr Hawke, who had been keeping a low profile, came into the limelight to claim his prize which was a solid silver commemorative coin.
There were more than 700 invited guests at the opening night, including many politicians and ambassadors, plus some Canberra residents who were willing to celebrate and shake off some recession blues with some free champagne. There were multiple reasons to enjoy the opening night but for the ACT government, the predicted $10 million tax dividends on its own was enough to put a smile on anyone's face.
The president of Casinos Austria said the team at Casino Canberra had overcome many challenges and were now dedicated to exceeding customer expectations. As president of the Austrian Olympic Committee, too, he went on to say his country would be supporting Sydney's bid for the 2000 Olympics.
Only a handful of anti-casino protesters turned up at the opening and they spent most of the evening chatting to a lone policeman. After the invited guests had had their fun, the casino opened its doors to Canberra's paying public at midnight.
