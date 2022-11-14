Times Past: November 15, 1992

ACT chief minister Rosemary Follett spun a symbolic gold ball on the roulette wheel to herald the beginning of a rewarding relationship between the casino and the ACT government. The gold ball itself held a lot of significance as it had been used at the opening of every one of the casinos owned by Casinos Austria around the world since 1970. On the roulette wheel, the special gold ball landed in the No.6 position and none other than former prime minister Bob Hawke was holding the lucky ticket out of 20 black door tickets. There were a number of cynical patrons that demanded a respin, but Mr Hawke, who had been keeping a low profile, came into the limelight to claim his prize which was a solid silver commemorative coin.