Times Past: November 16, 1984

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 16 2022 - 12:00am
There were only six Canberra bus routes, the dearest fare was sixpence and the buses needed to be crank started when Ted Knight began his career on Canberra buses in 1936. The Canberra Times reported that Mr Knight retired on this day in 1984 after 48 years of service on public transport in Canberra. Mr Knight began his career as a conductor at 15 years old as he was too young to drive. He recalled as a young man, "it used to take me half-an-hour to crank the buses". He also believed that there were more people using the buses in those early days because not everyone had a car and public servants used to take the buses to and from their homes at lunch time.

