Times Past: November 16, 1984

In a break away from buses, Mr Knight drove Commonwealth cars for five years. He drove notable members Ben Chiefly, Robert Menzies, Dr Evatt and Arthur Calwell and for three days, Lord Louis Mountbatten. He commented that everyone used to battle to drive Eddie Ward because he would often bring drivers free of charge to ringside seats at the boxing stadium. He recalled Menzies with affection: "even though we were solid Labour and he knew it" but said he was always considerate and amiable. While it was fun driving the great and powerful, drivers took an unofficial oath of secrecy "since some of the things we heard would have got them hung" (sic). The reason Mr Knight stepped away from driving Commonwealth cars was because it meant driving all over Australia and spending months away living out of a suitcase. Back to the buses in 1953, he drove for a while but for his final 21 years he trained the drivers. The 309th driver under his tutelage had graduated in the previous week.