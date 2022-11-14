While Joe Biden and the Democrats are right to be very happy with their better than expected performance in the US mid term elections, it would be foolhardy for them to claim this as a famous victory.
With pre-election polls showing that up to 70 per cent of voters believed the US was "on the wrong track" and only 40 per cent of voters approving of Biden's performance, it is apparent that when it came to a choice between the Trump-dominated Republicans and the Democrats the latter were seen as the lesser of two evils.
Other factors were also at play. Concern over access to abortion contributed to a strong turnout by Democrat voters. In some states, such as Pennsylvania, exit polls found this was seen as an even more important issue than inflation.
That said, a win is a win and politicians take them as and when they can find them. The failure of the Republicans to retake the Senate has saved America, indeed the world, from a bullet by preventing that worst of all outcomes; a lame duck President clinging to office and fighting with Congress every day for the next two years.
Even if, as is widely expected, the Democrats do lose their already thin margin in the House of Representatives they have the power to block Republican-initiated bills from the lower chamber. That means attempts to block the President's climate change agenda, to reduce assistance to Ukraine and to block judicial appointments are unlikely to succeed.
It also means there will be no potentially embarrassing investigations into Hunter Biden for the remainder of this term.
The election result is not the only good news the Biden administration has had in recent days. The US stock market has come back strongly in the wake of better-than-expected inflation figures, unemployment remains at near record lows and hopes are growing America will be able to avoid a recession.
A consequence of the result has been to focus all eyes on former president Donald Trump who is due to make his "big announcement" within the next 24 hours. While many, especially within MAGA Republican ranks, expect this to be that the peddler of the "big lie" will be standing again in 2024 some doubt this will happen.
It is possible, given the failure of Trump's so-called "red wave" to materialise, that he could either scrap the announcement all together or spin off in another direction entirely.
The failure of many Trump-endorsed candidates to get across the line, combined with the strong performance by Florida governor Ron DeSantis, has raised the possibility the "denier in chief" might not win if he did run for the candidacy. Given Trump is known to hate losing this might be enough to keep him in Mar-a-Lago in 2024.
A more important question is who do the Democrats intend to field in 2024? Surely, given he turns 80 this month and his well documented public stumbles such as confusing Cambodia with Columbia - twice - President Biden will not be nominating for a second term that would conclude just after his 86th birthday.
Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been virtually invisible for the past two years and whose approval ratings are even lower than the President's, is beginning to look like a very outside chance, particularly if she was facing off against a strong performer such as DeSantis, who is sometimes described as "Trump with a brain".
Both parties now have less than two years to cultivate strong and electable candidates for their respective presidential nominations. At this stage both the outcome of the 2024 poll and the identity of the leading candidates defies accurate prediction.
