It's not easy picking up your life on one side of the world and starting it up again on the other.
But that's exactly what Canberra United's international recruits have done, and after settling into their new home in the bush capital, they're ready to fire in the A-League Women season-opener against Perth Glory on Saturday.
"It's very important to start well. We've been training really hard this pre-season, and it's actually gone by really fast," Australian-born Serbian international, Vesna Milivojevic said.
"We all are going to be put to the test this weekend, but we're going to show how good we are and we're gonna fight for those three points."
For Milivojevic's roommate Kennedy Faulknor, living away from home is not unusual, with the Canadian attending university in the USA before arriving in Australia. But the time difference was a little tougher to get used to.
"Adjusting to the timezone was hard but everybody has been really welcoming and amazing," she said. "I'm just excited to start season.
"We're just working on our structure and being a cohesive team and we're ready to put that into action."
United coach Njegosh Popovich has been grateful the Australians in the squad have helped the internationals too.
"Our player from China Wu Chengshu, with the language barrier we're lucky that Ellen Gett has a little bit of Mandarin she can speak," he said.
"We aim to create a environment that's inclusive, and we don't make it uncomfortable for any player."
