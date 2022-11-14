Woman fined for filming Canberra crash scene

A woman who used her mobile phone to film a crash scene while driving past has been fined and police have issued footage of the incident.
The officer in charge of ACT Road Policing, Acting Inspector Ken Williams, said she had put the safety of other people at risk during a "horror year on ACT roads".
"This driver showed little regard for their own safety, as well as that of police, other first responders, and the people involved in a collision," Acting Inspector Williams said.
"Unfortunately, this is not an isolated matter. Police see it far too often when attending collisions. You shouldn't have to think about it, it's just common sense to take extra care when driving past hazards on the roadways such as collision scenes."
"This is a driver not paying attention. Inattention can lead to a second collision, which can result in death or serious injury."
Police said the woman filmed a scene of a crash involving a car and bicycle on the Barton Highway in Nicholls about 8.25am. The crash happened about 6am.
"Police vehicles had their warning lights illuminated and message board on their vehicles reminding motorists to slow to 40km/h," police said in a statement.
"While processing the collision scene, officers observed a woman driving her vehicle holding a mobile phone in her left hand."
They said in-car cameras captured the incident and officers contacted the woman later about her actions. They have now published that footage online.
The woman was fined $598 and given four demerit points on her licence for using her mobile device, while driving, for purposes other than making a phone call.
