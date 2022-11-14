The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Woman fined for filming Canberra crash scene

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman who used her mobile phone to film a crash scene while driving past has been fined and police have issued footage of the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.