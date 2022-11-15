Dan McKellar smiles as soon as he hears the name. Mack Hansen.
The one that got away. The one the Wallabies would love to have on their side this week. The one that has been nominated as the World Rugby breakthrough player of the year.
If the Wallabies weren't already on their knees, they will be if a Canberra rugby prodigy is the man to deliver the knockout blow in Dublin.
Hansen has cemented his place in the Ireland squad and will line up against the Wallabies on Sunday morning after his rapid rise through the Irish ranks over the past 18 months.
The fact he was nowhere near the Wallabies radar before he went to Ireland speaks volumes about the problems Australian rugby is enduring at the moment.
His World Rugby nomination is the salt in the wounds, of which there are many after the Wallabies slumped to a loss against Italy last week and they are limping through the rest of the spring tour.
And after slipping through the cracks at home, Hansen has a chance to show the Wallabies what they are missing less than a couple of years after he walked into McKellar's ACT Brumbies office to tell him about his move abroad.
"He's a good mate. A good man, a really lovable sort of character," McKellar grins.
"I knew that he would love Ireland and that Ireland would love him. He's come over here and importantly, he's earnt their respect through his performances."
Asked if he was the one that got away, McKellar said: "I think so. He's always been that player that had the potential to kick on.
"You're happy for the individual, you're disappointed he's wearing green this weekend and not gold. That was the career path he took."
Hansen was earmarked for greatness from the moment he made his first grade debut in the John I Dent Cup four years ago.
He was a flyhalf with Stephen Larkham-esque skills and he forced his way into the Brumbies squad and starred for the junior Wallabies, but he struggled to get regular Super Rugby game time.
It prompted him to seek other opportunities and Connacht, coached by former Brumbies mentor Andy Friend, came knocking. Hansen, born and raised in Canberra, qualifies to play for Ireland via his grandfather.
That approach changed Hansen's life and dreams. After growing up wanting to wear Wallabies gold, Hansen was called into the Irish squad at the end of last year.
Wallabies officials reached out to try to sway him back towards Australia, but Hansen made his debut in February and hasn't looked back.
The thought of him hammering another nail into the Wallabies coffin this weekend is a harsh reminder of bad things are for Australian rugby.
It's a bittersweet moment for McKellar, the Wallabies assistant coach and former Brumbies head coach.
He helped nurture Hansen into the Super Rugby ranks, watched his glimpses of brilliance for the Brumbies and then gave him his blessing when he told him of his impending departure.
At that time, Hansen was so far down the Wallabies' back-line pecking order that he wasn't even thought of a training squad contender, let alone Test star.
Now he's a regular member of the newly No. 1 ranked team in the world while the Wallabies are languishing at No. 8, wishing they had a player of Hansen's talent to add to the starting XV.
"He's really kicked on ... he's a different type of player than what the Irish are used to," McKellar said.
"The first time I saw Mack, he was a 17-year-old out of school and you could just tell that he was a natural footballer.
"That's what he provides the Irish team. He's a winger, but he just gets in at first receiver and distributes. He often throws a pass that creates a linebreak or is a try assist, and he scores them as well.
"It was sad to see him go. He left Canberra and the Brumbies because he's a Canberra boy, has lived there all his life and wanted a new life experience.
"I think if you asked Mack if he was going to be playing for Ireland six months into that experience, he probably would have laughed. But he's earnt that right and he's in a good place. Happy for him, but hopefully we keep him quiet."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
