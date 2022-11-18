Icelandic author Yrsa Sigurdardottir said she started writing crime novels to release her "darker side".
She first introduced her lawyer detective Thora Gudmunsdottir in Last Rituals (2008) and, in the following eight novels, Thora investigated bizarre crimes often involving horrific supernatural elements in life threatening locations.
As a result, her novels are a unusual blend of crime fiction with a horror twist.
In 2014, in Legacy, she began a series of police procedurals set in Reyjavik featuring police detective Huldar and child psychologist Freyja.
The Fallout is the sixth in the series.
Freyja and Huldar have begun a more intimate, sexual relationship but Freyja has accepted the position of consultant psychologist with the police, a new role designed to improve relations with the Child Protection agency.
As she is working on the same team as Huldar, she tells him "Not a word to anyone about this. Not at work. Or even anywhere else. Don't even mutter it in your coffee".
When an abandoned car is reported blocking a driveway, Hulda and the chief of police Erla respond to the call.
They find the car unlocked, the keys still in the ignition but Huldar recognises a "familiar odour - the metallic stench of blood".
When they open to boot they discover bin bags full of female body parts, minus the head.
The car belongs to Briet Hannesdottir, a lab technician working on a masters degree at The University of Iceland on the vaccination of primary school children, focusing on parents who chose not to vaccinate their children and the consequences for herd immunity from childhood diseases.
Complications arise when the forensic examination reveals DNA traces on one of the bags belonging to a baby who was stolen from her pram 11 year ago.
Yrsa skillfully weaves together the multiple strands of her story, all linked by "longed-for children [and] joy, loss and grief".
Erla is pregnant throughout, refusing to name the father; Rognarvaldur, consumed by grief and anger over the death of his 10-year-old daughter from measles is obsessively searching for the source of her infection.
Stefan and Numi meanwhile have entered into a second surrogacy agreement with another desperate teenager..
The Fallout is a classic example of Sigurdardottir's great strengths, her complex, gripping plots and her engaging characters.
However, her fatal flaw is her endings and it's difficult not to be disappointed in an ending which is both rushed and completely unpredictable.
