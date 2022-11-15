A man who allegedly stole an online date's Giorgio Armani wrist watch and Honda Civic car appeared before court on Tuesday where he was granted bail.
The 19-year-old Ngunnawal man appeared before the ACT Magistrates Court for fresh charges of attempted aggravated robbery, robbery and driving a motor vehicle without consent.
The man also appeared later for mention relating to a number of other charges and also pleaded not guilty to those matters.
It was alleged, on August 2, the man stole the car keys of a Subaru Forester with the intention of driving the car and threatened to use force with mainly a silver metal wrench.
About a month later, on September 9, the man reportedly stole a Honda Civic car and Giorgio Armani wrist watch after arranging to meet his alleged victim via an online dating app.
The defendant reportedly threatened to use force against the alleged victim before driving the car away.
The next day, police recovered the car from a Ngunnawal address and seized it for forensic examination.
On Monday, the man was arrested for breach of bail on other unrelated matters and while he was in custody, authorities laid charges arising from the alleged September incident.
He was released from custody and is due to next appear at court in December.
Police have urged members of the public to carefully arrange meetings through online services and to "make sure the first meeting is in a safe place".
Anyone who has been the victim of similar incidents is urged to come forward.
Matters can be reported by calling 131444, attending a police station, or online for historical matters (more than six months old).
Anonymous reports can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
