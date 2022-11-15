A search is underway for a 32-year-old wanted man last seen in Phillip after leaving Canberra Hospital on Sunday.
Mohammadiman Aghahosseini is reported to have absconded from the Canberra Hospital at about 2pm.
Mr Aghahosseini was last seen walking or running away in the direction of Launceston Street in Phillip.
He is described as being of a Middle Eastern appearance, with a medium build, olive complexion, short black hair and dark eyes.
Mr Aghahosseini was last seen wearing a green high-vis jumper with writing on the back, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Members of the public have been warned not to approach Mr Aghahosseini.
Anyone who has seen the man, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
