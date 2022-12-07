The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mohammadiman Aghahosseini who absconded from the Canberra Hospital arrested in Sydney

Alex Crowe
TV
By Alex Crowe, and Toby Vue
Updated December 7 2022 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mohammadiman Aghahosseini was arrested in Sydney on December 5 before being extradited to the ACT. Picture supplied

Update on December 7: Mohammadiman Aghahosseini, the 32-year-old man who absconded from Canberra Hospital on November 13, has been arrested in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

TV

Toby Vue

Court Reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.