The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Many questions need to be answered about the Namadgi fire

By Letters to the Editor
November 16 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire which devastated Namadgi was caused when the crew of an ADF Taipan landed for a toilet break. Picture Defence Department

So it seems the disastrous fire that burnt much of Namadgi, killing presumably thousands, perhaps millions of endemic Australian animal species (many of them endangered no doubt) and destroying a number of houses and assets was caused by an army helicopter crew person wanting a toilet break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.