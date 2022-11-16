This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
He was a knockabout character, woolly headed and reluctant to talk, who certainly didn't see himself as a hero.
Helicopter pilot Allan Tull was on his lunch break and had a sandwich to eat but agreed to a photo before taking to the sky again. He did give us a few words - laced with self-deprecating humour - about his work drawing water from dams and dropping it on the flames bearing down on the small coastal town in NSW.
After flying all morning he'd set down on a showground, which had been commandeered as a helipad.
An hour later, he was dead. He was 57.
It was August 17, 2018 and Tull, along with a number of chopper pilots, was fighting a blaze that had roared off the Great Dividing Range, driven by a fierce westerly wind and fed by drought-dried bush when he crashed.
An Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigation found the crash was likely the result of a medical episode Tull suffered while flying. The photo I took of Tull, along with one of David Black, another pilot who had died fighting an earlier fire, is now a permanent fixture on a memorial outside the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Allan Tull - Tully, as he was known to his mates - has been in my thoughts these past few days, as the flood emergency in NSW has unfolded.
Once again, the chopper pilots have been aloft doing incredible work, plucking more than 100 people to safety from roofs, water tanks and vehicles. We've seen some of the dramatic footage from these rescues but it's only a fraction of the work that's been done.
It's not the first time this year they've been scrambled and it's not likely to be the last.
When the devastating floods hit Lismore and surrounding areas in February, a crowdfunded volunteer air force evacuated people and dropped food and medical supplies into isolated settlements. Lives were saved, communities sustained through the most challenging of times. Choppers have assisted with floods in July and October. Right now, all of the Rural Fire Service helicopters are assisting with the floods in the NSW Central West.
Just like the floods, the Black Summer fires were soundtracked by helicopters. Residents watched in awe as they dropped over dams and rivers, their buckets slung metres below them, then took off again to douse flames. They were airborne day after day and week after week, often flying in hazardous, smoky conditions.
Their machines were noisy but their heroism quiet.
It's unlikely we'll ever know the names of the individuals who fly these missions - and that's probably a good thing. Too often, we only learn their names when tragedy befalls them.
One name will stay with me forever: Allan Tull.
- A lockout of tugboat crews is threatening major disruptions at ports across the country, potentially causing supply-chain chaos in the lead-up to Christmas. Tugboat operator Svitzer says it will lock out more than 580 workers indefinitely on Friday, from 17 ports in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia. Svitzer has been working to finalise a new enterprise agreement for workers over the past three years, but has moved to the lockout after almost 2000 hours of industrial action by unions in the past month. Maritime Union of Australia national secretary Paddy Crumlin said the company would throw Australia's supply chain into chaos, and have an "extraordinary" effect on businesses and consumers.
- Traditional owners did not need to be consulted on a massive gas project off the Tiwi Islands because they were not people with relevant interests, a gas company has argued. Santos is appealing a landmark Federal Court decision, where Justice Mordecai Bromberg ruled the offshore gas regulator should not have approved environmental plans to drill in the Barossa gas field, 265km northwest of Darwin. Justice Bromberg in September ordered for the regulator's approval to be set aside and drilling to be stopped. Santos launched its appeal in the Federal Court in Melbourne yesterday, arguing the ruling judge did not properly consider what constituted a "relevant person" who needed to be consulted.
- NSW State Emergency Services commissioner Carlene York has labelled the unfolding flood emergency in the Central West as the biggest flood response operation in the state's history. Canowindra, Molong and Eugowra were the state's major areas of concern on Monday following the deluge of rain, with many parts of the west receiving more than 100 millimetres in the space of a few hours. In total, the NSW SES received over 900 requests for assistance and there were 222 flood rescues.
YOU SAID IT: The adjustments needed to make a successful sea or tree change.
Daniel makes a very valid point about the cost to communities that become sea or treechange destinations, including inflated property prices, unaffordable rents and labour shortages. "Because these recent invaders invite their friends back in the cities to visit them, other landlords have tossed out their tenants and turned their houses into AirBnBs to accommodate the cashed-up visitors." And there's more, he says. "We already had a number of retired superannuants complaining of the town's parking problem which they themselves created. Now it's much worse. These blow-ins strut around as if they own the place with their yapping designer dogs making a walk down the main shopping street an obstacle course."
Veronica has done both a sea and treechange: "In 1989 we did a seachange from the city to the South Coast of NSW. Quiet and peaceful and then the tourists discovered us, particularly during lockdown when those who lived in Sydney but owned a holiday house travelled south with impunity. So we did a treechange to a small town near Albury. This is in the Riverina where I grew up. Small town, friendly, few tourists, more stable weather and beautiful autumn foliage."
Mark has some advice: "To assist with your assimilation into your selected communities, let me draw to your attention that oats, almonds, soy beans, lavender, etc, do not have mammary glands. Having myself worked on dairy farms at various stages, great pride is taken by producers in producing milk, real milk. Extracts processed from crushed and mushed nuts and beans are juices at best. All credit to our world leading dairy farmers!"
Phil hears an echo: "You must have moved to Shoalhaven Heads, NSW. We had all the same experiences when we moved here 13 years ago. I would not move for the world. And I hate heading north back to the city, which is a necessity every now and again." Close, Phil, very close but not quite.
"You are spot on," says Toni. "My partner and I fled to regional Tassie from NSW more than nine years ago for our great tree change. While we didn't have to make a big me/us change, we were still a little taken aback on our moving in day in late August. Very dusty and tired from unpacking, we thought we would eat at a restaurant in the nearest township or at least get a takeaway pizza. However we were to find out that Tassie really did shut down in winter. Some restaurants would close for three months and others would shut up shop for the day by 7pm. So that evening we had to find a pan or two and something we could heat up. But we soon adjusted to the little inconveniences and have never regretted the move."
Coral has done the two changes: "For 18 years we lived on acreage in a country area with a largish town nearby, where you could easily buy gourmet or designer. We decided to have a seachange from our tree change and moved to a small community in Tasmania. This will be easy, we know the ropes. No pesto, tofu or sourdough at the IGA. The books closed at the surgery a few months after we arrived and chemist prices were extortionary. Are we moving again? No! Beautiful community, so welcoming with offers to join the numerous activities. Small really is better."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
