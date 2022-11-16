"You are spot on," says Toni. "My partner and I fled to regional Tassie from NSW more than nine years ago for our great tree change. While we didn't have to make a big me/us change, we were still a little taken aback on our moving in day in late August. Very dusty and tired from unpacking, we thought we would eat at a restaurant in the nearest township or at least get a takeaway pizza. However we were to find out that Tassie really did shut down in winter. Some restaurants would close for three months and others would shut up shop for the day by 7pm. So that evening we had to find a pan or two and something we could heat up. But we soon adjusted to the little inconveniences and have never regretted the move."