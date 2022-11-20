The children's story on which this tale is based, the book of the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett published in 1948, seems surprisingly prescient. Gannett, still with us at 99 years of age, is the mother of seven daughters, though the main character of her best-known childrens' books is Elmer. My Father's Dragon is the first of three novels, which seem likely to be adapted for the screen too. This first story has already appeared in other screen versions, including Elmer's Adventure: My Father's Dragon, a Japanese anime.