The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: My Father's Dragon uses sweet animation to bring magic to life

By Jane Freebury
November 20 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

My Father's Dragon. PG, 100 minutes. 3 stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.