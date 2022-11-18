My California studio is close to groves of eucalyptus trees and a few giant Moreton Bay figs, all planted within the last hundred years. I've found a deliberately nurturing space with reminders of home, and there are canyons I can almost get lost in nearby. This is necessary grounding for my work, which has taken me into some of the best studios in the world to record my scores: Capitol Studios and East West on Sunset, and the epic Newman Scoring Stage at Fox.

