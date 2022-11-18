The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art

Composer Leah Curtis debuts new work for Canberra Symphony Orchestra

By Leah Curtis
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
California-based Leah Curtis is returning to Canberra. Picture by Aimee Westcott

Canberra is where my love of music began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.