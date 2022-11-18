Canberra is where my love of music began.
This is where I grew up and where I learned to perceive the world around me. From the early morning crunch of grass glistening with a deep winter frost, to looking out over vast blue-grey hues of the undulating Brindabellas. The spring storms, tense with heavy stillness until things are finally released in thunderous, rumbling drama.
I feel a sense of homecoming whenever I am back. As this article goes to print, I will be on a flight from my home in Southern California to attend the first rehearsal of a new work I've written over the last year for the Canberra Symphony Orchestra (CSO).
My work as a composer extends across concert hall, film and immersive indoor and outdoor audio projects. I'm presently scoring a London-based royal historical drama feature, a drama from Los Angeles, and concert projects across Australia.
My California studio is close to groves of eucalyptus trees and a few giant Moreton Bay figs, all planted within the last hundred years. I've found a deliberately nurturing space with reminders of home, and there are canyons I can almost get lost in nearby. This is necessary grounding for my work, which has taken me into some of the best studios in the world to record my scores: Capitol Studios and East West on Sunset, and the epic Newman Scoring Stage at Fox.
Music is a thread and an anchor for my family from generations past. I was surrounded by music at home: a piano-playing mother, a guitar-playing and singing father, and stories of my great-grandmother playing piano for choirs, operas, silent movies and competitions across country NSW.
My formative musical training was on the flute, instilling a deep sense of phrasing: the creation of musical sentences and shape with breath and through the physical, all-encompassing experience of playing an instrument. It opened my ears to the vast range of tone qualities an instrument could produce on just one note, and the nuanced emotional capabilities and potential of master performers.
I began composing at the piano in a narrow window in the evenings. After my mother's last piano student for the day and following dinner, there was a magical time where I could experiment and play, write and record. A single light illuminated the manuscript and keys, which could have been the only thing in the world.
I feel great affection for the Canberra music scene and the chance to immerse myself in this new work for the orchestra. Canberra gave me direction, vision and mentorship from which to explore the world. It was a time where I saw great possibility for the future and had the support to imagine a life in music. I sang in choirs, studied flute, and played in Canberra Youth Orchestra Society Bands.
When Jessica Cottis, CSO chief conductor and artistic director, approached me to write an opening piece for the Llewellyn Hall mainstage - to sit alongside magnificently colourful and virtuosic works by Sibelius and Stravinsky - I explored movement, embodiment, and what might emerge from the silence. Writing Infinite Possibilities has extended me into new sound worlds. It has grounded me and reminded me how things are brought to life with light and enlivened with colour.
This piece has drawn me into imagining the distinctive virtuosity of each member of the orchestra, and to carefully curate and weave this into something emboldened and nuanced, intricate and whole. The growth required to embrace this has been both daunting and exhilarating.
I aimed to create lush, immersive textural worlds, weaving and anchoring nuanced orchestrations with glimmering solo threads written for specific members of the orchestra. It has been an exploration, finding threads of connectivity between players, and, in allowing it to unfold, finding moments in which the music might become a felt experience of infinite possibility.
The Canberra Symphony Orchestra will premiere Infinite Possibilities on Wednesday November 23 and Thursday November 24 at Llewellyn Hall (ANU School of Music), under the baton of Jessica Cottis, chief conductor and artistic director. It will feature alongside Sibelius's Violin Concerto in D minor, op. 47 with soloist Markiyan Melnychenko, and Stravinsky's Petrushka (1947 version).
