The Wallabies have vowed to wield the axe on serial penalty offenders in a bid to defy the doomsayers by winning the World Cup in France next year.
A loss to Ireland in Dublin this week would see more pressure heaped on to the struggling Wallabies players and coaches as they limp towards the end of a long season.
Rugby Australia moved to back coach Dave Rennie before the spring tour, at least until the end of next year, but failing to win either of the last two Tests in Europe could be a fatal blow.
Assistant coach Dan McKellar acknowledged the pressure, but was adamant the coaching group was sticking tight while Wallabies great Stephen Larkham called for calm amid growing frustration.
The Wallabies are edging dangerously towards the same territory that led to Larkham being sacked as one of Michael Cheika's assistants at the end of 2018.
The Wallabies won just four of 13 internationals that year - their worst season since 1958. The Wallabies have won four of 12 Tests so far this year with two more to go.
Many are already calling for change after a woeful loss to Italy, but others fear more disruption will make the World Cup campaign a complete write-off.
"One thing with Dave Rennie is you won't come across a more composed individual," McKellar said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"The reality is we're under a little bit of stress at the moment, and you need a leader who will keep the group tight. We're as tight as we ever have been."
Larkham was the sacrificial lamb after 2018, but it made little difference to the World Cup the following year as the Wallabies crashed out in the quarter-final stages.
"We're close to a World Cup now," Larkham said.
"All the plans and preparations have been going on with the coaches and we need to see that through.
"We've got to trust that these guys have been put in this position for a reason and we need to trust that it will come together ... you've got to give them that opportunity."
Former World Cup captain Stirling Mortlock unleashed on the side after Saturday's shock 28-27 loss to Italy, labelling the performance a "train wreck".
Mortlock claimed the Wallabies were "no chance" of winning the 2023 World Cup, and demanded the coaches fix "systemic" discipline issues once and for all.
But while acknowledging the discipline issues, McKellar is adamant Australia remain capable of laying their hands on the Webb Ellis Cup for a third time.
"What you'll find is the 33 (players) that go to the World Cup next year are certainly good enough to win that trophy," McKellar said.
But with Australia being the most penalised tier-one team in international rugby, McKellar concedes ill-discipline is a problem that the coaching staff are still trying to fix.
When asked about what the consequences will be for repeat offenders, McKellar had a simple answer.
"Selection," he said.
"There's players who we have conversations with who we feel are repeat offenders, and there's conversations in the background with the coaches, and obviously selection has an impact around that as well.
"Rugby is a complex game. You're going to give penalties away. But it's the silly penalties that you can easily avoid that are hurting us at critical moments.
"There were a number of offside penalties there (against Italy) and some effort areas where we've got to be better."
McKellar said his team were taking "100 per cent ownership" of its discipline issues rather than heaping any of the blame on to referees.
"It's on us. And as coaches and players, we've got to fix it," he said.
"The fix is within the room. We can't be pointing the finger and blaming the officials."
The Wallabies' task will get a whole lot harder this weekend when they take on world No.1 Ireland in Dublin.
McKellar insists the coaching group remain united despite overseeing heartbreaking one-point losses to France and Italy over the past fortnight.
Rennie made 12 changes ahead of the loss to the Azzurri as part of a rotation policy, and it's expected there will be more mass changes this week as the Wallabies welcome back a host of first-choice players.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.